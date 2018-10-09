SGA Meeting of Oct. 3

SGA creates mock government-style environment

On Oct. 3, exactly on the strike of 5 p.m., SGA Vice President Trenton Delane began the weekly SGA meeting.

The SGA opened the floor during the first ten minutes of the meeting for visiting students who wished to be heard on matters of their own concern.

Senate roll call took place first, which was then followed by a guest speaker, which was Hailey Robertson of the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature (TISL), who serves as executive council of the student organization.

She shared information on TISL and APSU’s potential in participating in it.

Based in the State Capitol building of Nashville, the TISL is a student-based educational program focused on the political body of the various student government organizations ranging across the state of Tennessee.

Every November, student officials gather in the state capital and debate, converse, and enact plausible legislation that will put changes in the various college community systems across the state.

Noting this, TISL members actually work with high ranking officials of the Tennessee government, including Gov. Bill Haslam.

“We do exactly what members of actual Senate and House of Representatives do,” Robertson said. “We sit and enquire on matters of delegation. We write bills to what we can believe better the state of Tennessee. Some of our bills have actually have come to be state law.”

One particular victory that Robertson shared with the SGA Senate and student visitors was that the TISL has made a successful proposal to have the American Sign Language as a legitimate language course to be taught in Tennessee high schools, having students able to obtain full credit in doing so.

The General Assembly for the TISL is scheduled to be held on Nov. 15 and will be held in the chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly.

To learn more about TISL and APSU’s association with it, go to either the APSU website or the TISL website.

During a brief notation, SGA secretary Hailee Crawford spoke of student legislation, mentioning a discomforting lack of participation in Senate members turning in legislation.

Continuing on with campus events, Chief Justice Ashlyn Whitaker shared the MudBowl event, an SGA-founded event that had been enacted in 2002.

The MudBowl was held on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Delane spoke of open seats on the Senate council, specifically for a junior and graduate positions, as well as the Eriksson College of Education.

Also mentioned by Delane is the upcoming G.H.O.S.T (Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating) event that will be held on Oct. 28. at the Fortera Stadium.

There will be children from the Clarksville community coming to participate in student-made activities as well as obtaining free candy.

The SGA asks for student helpers to aid them in the event.

Covington spoke with SGA members about participation and student leaders’ opportunity to speak with and to share their college experiences with fellow students on Oct. 27.

The SGA meeting lasted 22 minutes.

The SGA stresses the importance in student participation in these meetings and hope to see more students show up and participate in SGA discussion.

“The first thing we’re [SGA] concentrated on,” Covington said, “is basically getting more students to come and interact at our meetings, to bring their concerns. I know a lot of students don’t know about SGA and it’s very sad to

hear that, especially as a member.”

Covington stressed the importance of student involvement in SGA meetings.

“We need to get more students to come to our meetings and know who we are and what we do, and how much we can really help them,” Covington said. “We need to get them to come to SGA meetings and let them know how we value their opinion.”