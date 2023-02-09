Morgan University Center SGA Office Location Lily Russell

The Student Government Association meeting on Feb. 8 announced several upcoming events as SGA is preparing to begin their legislative meetings next week.

Applications for SGA’s spring election open up March 1.

The SGA is planning the upcoming Ziegler Leadership forum, which is looking for students and faculty to submit proposals for presentations or workshops to be presented in 30 minute intervals. The theme of the forum is leading out of the pandemic. The deadline for submission is Feb. 12.

The SGA also announced Omicron Delta Kappa’s “Pizza 4 the Peayple” event, which will be held March 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UC lobby.

Several events were also announced for Black History Month. The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center will be hosting a Black singles speed dating experience from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, and the first inaugural sneaker ball at the Foy Recreation Center from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 24.

