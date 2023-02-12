Food and football are teammates that will never disappoint on the biggest sports day of the year.

College students will gather around to watch the game Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles play off the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium located in Arizona.

Throughout Austin Peay’s many dorms a full kitchen is available to an array of yummy snacks that are waiting to be tackled for the big game.

On our top list that students suggest for super bowl snacks including coke floats, football dip, cheez its, buffalo chicken dip, and pigs in a blanket. The top recipe is buffalo chicken dip.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

Start to finish: 20 min.

Prep time: 10 min.

Ingredients:

Two cups shredded cooked chicken (one pound)

One package ( eight ounce) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Original Cayenne Pepper Hot Sauce

1/2 Cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, then mix all ingredients in a large bowl, spoon into shallow one quart baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is heated all through; stir. If desired serve with chips and or cut up vegetables.

FOOTBALL DIP

START TO FINISH: 20 min.

PREP TIME: 5 min.

Ingredients:

1 block of Velvetta Cheese

1 can (8 ounces) of Rotel Original diced tomatoes

1 pound of hamburger meat or sausage (your choice)

Directions:

Brown your meat until fully cooked. Drain. Heat your crockpot on high. Add Velvetta Cheese, Rotel Original diced tomatoes with cooked meat of choice; stir. Serve with your chips of choice.

PIGS IN A BLANKET

START TO FINISH: 25 mins.

PREP TIME: 10 mins

Ingredients:

1 (8-oz) tube crescent rolls

1 12-oz. package mini cocktail weiners

4 tbsp. melted butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll crescent sheets and tear where perforated. Cut each triangle into three smaller triangles.

Place one cocktail wiener on thick side of each triangle then gently roll to smaller side.

Place on greased baking pan, brush with melted butter, and a sprinkle with salt if desire.

Bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes.