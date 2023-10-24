The Gov dances with APSU Cheerleaders during the Homecoming Court Announcement Monday, October 23 as the Bonfire burns in the background. Photo by Ralph Acosta | THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay State University started its homecoming week celebrations Monday with a bonfire in the Dunn Bowl and the announcement of 2023’s homecoming court.

APSU President Micheal Licari announced the potential kings and queens as the fire burned behind him.

This year’s potential homecoming kings are Logan Sikes, Hayden Heflin, Eli Worsham, Cody Bates and Brian Meredith. The potential queens are Campbell Moore, Mickele Bridges, Emma Baker, Anna Bedwell and Zee Schumacher.

Before the announcement, APSU head football coach Scotty Walden led the crowd in a cheer for the Governor’s Own Marching Band, plus APSU’s cheerleaders and dance team.

Homecoming festivities will continue throughout the week in preparation for Saturday’s homecoming game, where the king and queen will be announced.

The Govs’ opponent for the game is The University of Northern Alabama. Winning the game would mean their sixth straight victory. The game will be held Saturday, October 28 with kickoff at 3 p.m. in Fortera Stadium.