MudBowl 2021 took place on Sunday, Oct. 3. T’YANA HUDSON |THE ALL STATE

After last year’s cancellation, MudBowl made its 19th appearance on Austin Peay’s campus this fall.

First introduced in 2002, the event returned on Sunday, Oct. 3 as part of week-long festivities for Homecoming.

MudBowl is a student-led, 64-team volleyball tournament held on the front lawn of the Dunn Center. The playing field is surrounded by bales of straw and is loaded down with dirt and water.

Last year’s MudBowl was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but SGA Chief Justice Nathan Toothman, who oversees the event, felt comfortable with bringing the mud back.

View The All State’s full gallery below.



