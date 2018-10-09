Nashville set to host the 2019 Gold Cup semifinal

The Music City will play a pair of national anthems when Nissan Stadium hosts a 2019 Gold Cup Semifinal game, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, CONCACAF, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

The semifinal will take place on Wednesday, July 3. If the U.S. Men’s National qualify for the semifinal game they will play in the semifinal in Nashville. The other semifinal is in Glendale, Arizona.

CONCACAF announced their entire 2019 Gold Cup Schedule as well

The U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago have all already qualified for the 15th edition of CONCACAF’s premier tournament, while the other 10 spots will be filled with deserving participants from the CONCACAF Nations League.

GOLD CUP SCHEDULE

Group A – Mexico

June 15: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

June 19: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, CO

June 23: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Group B – Costa Rica

June 16: Non-US venue to be determined

June 20: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

June 24: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Group C – Honduras

June 17: Non-US venue to be determined

June 21: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

June 25: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Group D – United States

June 18: Allianz Field, Minnesota, MN

June 22: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

June 26: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Quarterfinals (Doubleheaders)

June 29: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (QF1: 2A v 1C & QF2: 1A v 2C)*

June 30: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA (QF3: 2B v 1D & QF4: 1B v 2D)*

Semifinals

July 2: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (Winner QF1 v Winner QF2)

July 3: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN (Winner QF3 v Winner QF4)

Final

July 7: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL