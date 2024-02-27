Austin Peay State University students and alumni will be celebrated during the Nashville Predators game against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 26 as part of the Predators college night series. Photo: NHL.com

The Nashville Predators will host Austin Peay State University as part of their college series on Tuesday, March 26, in their match up against the Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena. The puck will drop at 7 p.m..

Colleges within the area have a designated Preds game through the season where students and alumni are invited to come out and enjoy a game.



APSU night was originally Tuesday, March 5, but due to the ASUN Conference basketball games hosted by APSU, a new date was scheduled.



Buyers who purchased tickets for March 5 will have the option to stick with their original tickets and attend the game against the Canadians or you can switch to the March 26 date and be placed in comparable seats and still secure your hat for the night.

College Night Series ticket packages range from $91-105 and they include your ticket and a limited-edition co-branded Preds hat. Click here to purchase your tickets for the APSU College Night.

The Preds are currently ranked fourth in the NHL Central Division, eighth in the Western Conference and 16thoverall in the NHL league.

Currently, the Preds ended a five-game road sweep where their most recent victory was against the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 at the Honda Center Arena on Sunday night. The Preds are set to kick off a five-game homestand series at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday with their first game being against the Ottawa Senators.