Hot Weather Tips

Off-Season Heatwaves

One issue with hosting outdoor events such as Family Weekend and tailgating during fall is that sometimes the weather will not cooperate. That’s true with the late-season heatwave we have been experiencing lately. This could become a problem. I wanted to discuss about heat safety and warning signs of heat-related illnesses because they tend to happen in the summer, and they can occur during off-season heatwaves. There are cases of heat-related illnesses during periods of unusually high temperature outside of summer, including cases of hot car deaths on warm winter days.

Hot Weather Safety Tips

Due to an unusually late heatwave, this is an appropriate time to talk about some tips and prevention from heat-related illnesses. Simple tips include:

Wear light color and loose-fitting clothes

Drink plenty of fluids and steer clear of caffeine and alcoholic beverages (if you’re planning to go off-campus since alcoholic drinks are prohibited on campus)

Take it easy, don’t do strenuous workouts during the hottest part of the day

Head for shade or indoors to cool off

NEVER ever leave children or pets in the car.

Heat-related illness can occur in this situation; here are some giveaways that someone is experiencing heat-related illness.

Heat cramps- muscle spasms and pains (early signs of trouble)

Heat Exhaustion- pale, cool, damp, or flushed skin; headache; dizziness; weakness; exhaustion; and nausea

Heat Stroke- very high body temperature; red skin; rapid, shallow breathing; rapid, weak pulses; disorientation; vomiting; and possibly becoming unconscious.

How to treat someone who has a heat-related illness:

Give the person fluids such as sport drink, water, fruit juices, or milk

Take that person to cooler areas such as indoor

Cool down the person by putting cool, wet cloths or towels

In case of heat stroke, dip the person into cool water or douse/spray the affected person with water

Call 911 when if the person passes out, refuses drinks, starts vomiting, or obviously start experiencing heat stroke

Final Statements

Heat safety and treatment from Red Cross and NWS

I am a trained NWS spotter, and this blog is meant to be informative about weather with light humor and commentaries.