Hot Weather Tips

Off-Season Heatwaves
One issue with hosting outdoor events such as Family Weekend and tailgating during fall is that sometimes the weather will not cooperate. That’s true with the late-season heatwave we have been experiencing lately. This could become a problem. I wanted to discuss about heat safety and warning signs of heat-related illnesses because they tend to happen in the summer, and they can occur during off-season heatwaves. There are cases of heat-related illnesses during periods of unusually high temperature outside of summer, including cases of hot car deaths on warm winter days.
Hot Weather Safety Tips
Due to an unusually late heatwave, this is an appropriate time to talk about some tips and prevention from heat-related illnesses. Simple tips include:
- Wear light color and loose-fitting clothes
- Drink plenty of fluids and steer clear of caffeine and alcoholic beverages (if you’re planning to go off-campus since alcoholic drinks are prohibited on campus)
- Take it easy, don’t do strenuous workouts during the hottest part of the day
- Head for shade or indoors to cool off
- NEVER ever leave children or pets in the car.
Heat-related illness can occur in this situation; here are some giveaways that someone is experiencing heat-related illness.
- Heat cramps- muscle spasms and pains (early signs of trouble)
- Heat Exhaustion- pale, cool, damp, or flushed skin; headache; dizziness; weakness; exhaustion; and nausea
- Heat Stroke- very high body temperature; red skin; rapid, shallow breathing; rapid, weak pulses; disorientation; vomiting; and possibly becoming unconscious.
How to treat someone who has a heat-related illness:
- Give the person fluids such as sport drink, water, fruit juices, or milk
- Take that person to cooler areas such as indoor
- Cool down the person by putting cool, wet cloths or towels
- In case of heat stroke, dip the person into cool water or douse/spray the affected person with water
- Call 911 when if the person passes out, refuses drinks, starts vomiting, or obviously start experiencing heat stroke
Final Statements
Heat safety and treatment from Red Cross and NWS
I am a trained NWS spotter, and this blog is meant to be informative about weather with light humor and commentaries.