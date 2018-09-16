PeayWeather: Update 9/14

Forecast Update

TGIF! It’s Friday again! Now, we’re heading into the second half of September, and 8 days til first day of fall! However, the overall trend remains hot and dry. Therefore, it will be a while before we get to see sweater weather. Also, Florence, which made a landfall earlier this morning, should have a minimal impact on Clarksville.

Today- Mostly sunny, Hi- 90

Tonight- Mostly clear, Lo- 69

Saturday- Mostly sunny, Hi- 89

Saturday night- Partly cloudy, Lo-69

Sunday- Partly sunny and breezy, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 84

Sunday night- Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of showers, Lo- 68

Monday- Partly sunny, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 86

Monday night- Partly cloudy, Lo- 68

Tuesday- Sunny, Hi- 88

Tuesday night- Mostly clear, Lo- 67

Wednesday- Sunny, Hi- 89

Wednesday night- Mostly clear, Lo-66

Thursday- Sunny, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi-89

