PeayWeather: Update 9/14

Forecast Update
TGIF! It’s Friday again! Now, we’re heading into the second half of September, and 8 days til first day of fall! However, the overall trend remains hot and dry. Therefore, it will be a while before we get to see sweater weather. Also, Florence, which made a landfall earlier this morning, should have a minimal impact on Clarksville.
Today- Mostly sunny, Hi- 90
Tonight- Mostly clear, Lo- 69
Saturday- Mostly sunny, Hi- 89
Saturday night- Partly cloudy, Lo-69
Sunday- Partly sunny and breezy, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 84
Sunday night- Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of showers, Lo- 68
Monday- Partly sunny, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi- 86
Monday night- Partly cloudy, Lo- 68
Tuesday- Sunny, Hi- 88
Tuesday night- Mostly clear, Lo- 67
Wednesday- Sunny, Hi- 89
Wednesday night- Mostly clear, Lo-66
Thursday- Sunny, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Hi-89
Final Statements
Forecast from NWS Nashville
I am a trained NWS spotter, and this blog is meant to be informative about weather. Also, it meant to have light humor and commentary on weather-related topics.