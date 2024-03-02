The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team celebrated a 90-87 overtime win against the Bellarmine Knights on Friday. Ja’Monta Black and Dez White also broke, and set, new program records for three-pointers in a single season. Jennifer Lindahl | The All State.

A 90-87 overtime victory against Bellarmine University, two program records for three pointers being broken, and senior night made for a memorable night for the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball on the Gary Mathew’s court at F&M Bank Arena on Friday night.

With just 3:27 left in the second half of Friday’s game, the Govs were holding a six-point lead, but the Knights swiftly came back to only be down by two points at the 1:13 mark of the second period. After a foul on APSU’s Dez White, Bellarmine’s Bash Wieland took to the line, shooting one for one giving the Knights a one-point deficit with just 0:20 seconds left of the game.

At 0:19 seconds, the Knight’s Peter Suder went in for a layup to pull ahead by one point. With 0:02 seconds left on the clock Sai Witt was fouled by Langdon Hatton. Witt stepped up to the line to go one for one, tying the game. The Govs and Knights went into one overtime where the Govs found victory at the free throw line ending the game 90-87.

Going into Friday’s game Ja’Monta Black needed only four three-pointers to break Todd Babington’s single-season record of 102 three-pointers that was set during the 2007-08 season. Black broke the record halfway through the second half and now sits with the record of 103 threes in a single season.

Blacks record was not the only record that was set Friday night as Dez White broke the freshman three-point single-season record scoring seven triples in the game against the Knights. The record was previously held by Jordyn Adams in 2019-20.

With graduation around the corner, six seniors played their last regular season game Friday night and were honored right before tip-off. The Govs honored DeMarcus Sharp, Ja’Monta Black, Dezi Jones, Jordan Wilmore, Sai Witt, and Jalen Ware.

The countdown to the ASUN Conference Champion Quarterfinals is on. The Govs will host North Florida on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. on the Gary Mathew’s court at F&M Bank Arena.