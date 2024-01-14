DeMarcus Sharp scored the team high of 23 points in Saturday’s game against Lipscomb. The Govs fell to the Bison 91-77 at Allen Arena in Nashville after being on the road the last three games. Photo: Jennifer Lindahl| The All State

After spending the last four games away from Clarksville, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team conclude their road trip with a 91-77 loss against Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun Conference play on Saturday at Allen Arena in Nashville. This is the third loss on the road for the Govs.

Despite the loss on the road, the Gov’s own DeMarcus Sharp had reason for celebration after scoring the team-high of 23 points in Saturday’s game. Sharp came out strong shooting 4-for-4 with eight points in under four minutes of the first half.

JaVar Daniel made his collegiate debut scoring 15 points in Saturday’s game, including four points in the final 45 seconds. His debut comes with career highs of 15 points, five rebounds, five free throws made, and five field goals made. Daniel is a freshman coming from We Are United Prep in Memphis. While attending We Are United Prep, he averaged 6.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Govs return home to Clarksville on January 18 to take on North Alabama at F&M Bank Arena. Tip off will be at 7 p.m. The Govs will face Central Arkansas on January 20 at F&M Bank Arena at 4 p.m. Both ESPN+ and Govs Sports Network will have the game live.