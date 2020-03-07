Regardless of whatever the future holds for the 2020 APSU men’s basketball team, this season’s campaign will be one for the books.

Offensively, the Governors average of 76.3 points per game ranks third over the past decade at APSU. On the defensive side of things, the Govs 71.9 points allowed per game is the best defensive unit in the Matt Figger era. The positive 4.8 point differential was aligned with 6.6 steals and three blocks per game.

The pairing of Jordyn Adams and Terry Taylor’s 39.2 points per game is the highest combination of Governors’ teammates since the turn of the century.

Although the former had a rough most recent outing, Adams still ranks among the top three in NCAA scoring for freshman with 17.4. Taylor’s 27 point performance ranks the junior as the 11th highest scoring player in all of college basketball.

With nine newcomers on the current roster along with 10 departing players from last season, an influx of young players were not expected to challenge some of the teams the Governors faced off against: and yet, the Govs took American conference opponent Tulsa to the final minute of regulation, while losing to SEC foe Arkansas by eight points in Little Rock.

The Govs 14-4 conference record is the best for any APSU team since the 2007-08 season. The Governors’ 14 wins were accompanied by a 14-0 home record (their first undefeated home season in 16 years) alongside a 10-game winning streak to open conference play.





Following the impressive win streak, the Governors would finish out their regular season 5-5, dropping three of their final five games. Despite the rough finish, the Govs would open conference tournament play with a key victory over Eastern Illinois, winning that game 76-65.

Barring the Panthers second half surge, the 23-point advantage at the half served as the third largest point differential in Governors postseason history. The Govs non-conference schedule ranked as the toughest in the Ohio Valley Conference, according to the Basketball Power Index.

With the departure of one senior for the Govs in the spring, along with the expected retention of all five starters, the goal for APSU is greatness in 2021 and beyond.

“This summer is going to be critical for us,” Terry Taylor said in a press conference on the returning starters for next season. “Work on our game and just come closer together as a team, and be ready to come at it next year.”