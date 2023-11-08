Specialist Miller, a soldier at Fort Campbell, grabs free lunch at The Military and Veterans Affairs Division’s ‘Grab and Go’ lunch at the Fort Campbell Education Center. Photo: Jennifer Lindahl|The All State

Veterans Celebration Week continues at Austin Peay State University. The Military and Veterans Affairs Division gave out 150 free Whataburger and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches on Tuesday at the Fort Campbell Education Center on Fort Campbell.

Current members of the armed forces, veterans, family members, and APSU Fort Campbell students were welcome to come in to grab a free burger, chicken sandwich, chips, a drink, and free APSU swag.

Right next door to the education center is APSU’s Fort Campbell campus. It offers eight week courses and provides other services and opportunities for those who serve on Fort Campbell who can’t quite make it to classes at APSU’s main campus downtown.

“This is a tradition that we are starting every year by doing the Veteran’s celebration week and we will always have a Fort Campbell day,” said Marisa Roberts, Director of Marketing and Recruitment at the Fort Campbell Campus.

With APSU being home to over 25% of military affiliated students, the Military and Veterans Affairs Division was started in July and provides resources for active duty, veterans, and their family members to utilize their education to the fullest with the unique challenges they face.

Veterans Celebration Week continues Wednesday with the Military and Veterans Affairs Division Celebration and Newton Center birthday. The event is at 426 College Street and it runs from 4-7 p.m.