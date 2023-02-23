College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® basketball teams announced that Austin Peay State University’s own student-athletes, Drew Calderon and Carlos Paez were named to the team on Wednesday.

Calderon, a sophomore finance major holds a 3.73 GPA. He has played in 18 games where he averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in the 16.2 game minutes.

Ranked ninth in the ASUN, Paez holds 3.5 GPA in assists and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio. He ranks 75th in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio. Paez has made APSU history with his 400 assists, 250 rebounds, and 800 points.

College Sports Communicators select The Academic All District® basketball teams that recognize the nations top student athletes for their excellence on and off the court.

The honorees will advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot.

More information on first and second-team honorees will be announced in March.