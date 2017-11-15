College is a crazy time, and over the span of months, it becomes a magic trick where the main act is called, “Where did my money go?” You work 20 to 30 hours a week and spend the rest of your time in classes or studying for that upcoming exam. In the bust of your busy week, it is easy for money to disappear when you drink your weight in coffee and you have a love for chicken nuggets.

While treating yourself is nice, it’s easy to forget that if you do it all the time, it’s no longer a special thing you do for yourself; it’s just a habit. Here are some tips and tricks to start budgeting like a boss.

When you are working toward a savings goal, whether it be for a new car or for an apartment all to yourself, you have to first look at your budget and why it’s not working for you and your goals. One easy budgeting style to work with is the 50/20/30 method.

When you look at it, you’ll need start putting 50% of your income to essentials, 30% to personal, and 20% to your savings/debt.

Your Essentials/needs include things such as rent/mortgage, utilities, food & transportation. When you look at this list, it’s easy to think of stuff like Starbucks and McDonalds as food; yet in reality, you do not need fast food to survive.

Savings/Debt includes savings, debt payments, and investments. This will help pay off things such as student loans.

Personal includes eating out, shopping, vacations, and anything that isn’t a need.