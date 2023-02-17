Divine Nine names and founding years in Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center Chalise Miller

In the early 20th century, African American college students were tired of discrimination and the racial system of oppression.

As a responce the Divine Nine was created.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council or the Divine Nine consists of Black Greek Letter organizations that play a significant role in African American culture and are apart of life right here on campus.

The fraternities and sororities consist of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi, Kappa Alpha Psi, and Phi Beta Sigma.

Jeriney Moss is a senior biology major who is apart of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

“Being apart of the National Pan-Hellenic Council has affected my life by introducing me to more diversity. I have been blessed with more opportunities, and I found help in enhancing my voice and standing on it,” said Moss.

Moss continued, “Our Divine Nine founders as a whole created these organizations because of the trials and tribulations they not only saw but were experiencing; lynching, segregation, and the list goes on. Being here today at a predominantly white institution is important to showcase that strength and unity. Our purpose is to infuse knowledge within our future leaders.”

Mickele Bridges, president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council stated, “I had the opportunity to go to the Southeastern Greek Leadership Association where we were able to learn how Greek Life has built up other people, and even the dark side of Greek life. I came back with the knowledge and feeling that I would come back to campus that I would help our Greek organizations to strive for better, and work towards the unity we have been wanting.”

The Divine Nine’s purpose is to engage students, expand horizons, showcase ones talents and unify the campus.