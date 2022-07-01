Austin Peay State University athletics celebrated the move into the ASUN Conference with a breakfast in the Dunn Center on Friday, July 1, 2022. JENNIFER LINDAHL|THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay State University athletics was officially welcomed into the ASUN Conference Friday morning with a celebration breakfast in the Dunn Center after leaving the Ohio Valley Conference after 59 years.

“ASUN is rising over Stachville.” said Gerald Harrison, vice president and director of athletics.

“We don’t just want to be a member, we want to be a champion. We want to win the ASUN. We want to be the most complete athletic department in this conference.”

APSU announced in September that they would joining the ASUN Conference on July 1, 2022.

“It’s time for to level up as a university, as an athletics administration, and as residence of Stachville,” said Harrison.

Moving into the ASUN will take the Govs to the next level as the ASUN is a tougher conference. The Govs have new opportunities for exposure, recruitment, and competition. While the OVC reached four states, ASUN reaches Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina

“It is time to get the megaphone out and brag about all the great things that are being done in Stachville.” Said Harrison. “We are the governors of Austin Peay State University and we’re proud!”

APSU’s women’s soccer team will kick off the very first game in the ASUN Conference on August 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. when they host Little Rock at Morgan Bros. Soccer field. APSU Football will kick off at Western Kentucky in Bowling green for their first ASUN game on August 27, 2022.