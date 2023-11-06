(From left to right) SAGA President Carlos Button and Emmalee Langois, followed by Drag queens Audrey, Vivica Steele, Shelby La Banks, Dee Zastris La Banks and Leimomi return to the stage together after their performances on November 3. Photo by Ralph Acosta | THE ALL STATE

On Friday, Nov. 3, the Sexuality and Gender Alliance club hosted a fall Drag Show in the Clement Auditorium, with the help of the Student Life and Engagement and Wellness and Prevention organizations.

The event was open to all students and staff with state and APSU ID required for entry with complimentary mocktails provided to attendees at the night’s finale.

The event featured five drag queens, some of whom returned from last year’s show — Queens Leimomi, Vivica Steele and Shelby La Banks — and others being newly introduced to APSU, Queens Dee Zastris La Banks and Audrey.

Each queen gave three diverse and electrifying performances, transforming themselves into a new unique character each time they stepped onto the stage.

Drag is more than the flashy image of big wigs and heavy makeup, and this was seen during the intermission when students of APSU had the opportunity to get on stage and truly embody their inner drag to a song of their choice.

“The beautiful queens out there made me feel comfortable enough to get up there, and when I got up there it was like I was unstoppable,” said APSU student Rhakyle Terrell, who was inspired to perform to Beyoncé’s America Has A Problem.

“Drag is important because it shows that you can be who you are and still have fun with yourself. It’s really a statement of being comfortable in your skin and being unapologetically you,” said Rhakyle.

After the intermission, each queen gave a final performance with Queen Audrey being last but certainly not least, even bringing students on stage to join her in the cha-cha Slide and the Cupid Shuffle.

After the show, a meet and greet was held so the students and faculty could meet with the five queens to take pictures and show their support.

Drag, especially in the current media, can be a controversial topic as it has grown to really challenge the social and gender norms of our ever-changing society.

When asked about the importance of drag, Audrey said, “I believe there is this stigma behind drag in the media right now and I feel like we need more representation of normal drag. There are different types of drag and different types of people. It’s a beautiful art form that can last forever if you do it correctly.”

Campus drag shows have come to signify the promotion of acceptance and diversity in our society, becoming an important aspect of campus among the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s so important for us because drag is safe, drag is art, drag is music, drag is love, drag can be anything you want it to be,” said Carlos Button, APSU sophomore and President of SAGA. “Drag is not this demonic thing that the hateful people are trying to say it is and it’s important to show drag for what it really is: art.”