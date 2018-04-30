APSU’s Boynton receives minicamp invite

Senior defensive back Malik Boynton will have the opportunity to take his talents to the National Football League after receiving an invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers to attend the team’s rookie mini camp.

After spending four years as a starter and the 2017 season as a team captain, the Detroit, Michigan native developed into a leader on and off the field, and also played a sizable role in APSU’s dramatic turnaround season.

Even though Boynton found himself without an invite to the NFL combine, he received interest from a few teams when he attended Vanderbilt University’s Pro Day and ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. The Steelers then met with him after the Pro Day.

Here are just a few reactions from twitter.

Thank you @steelers for the opportunity 🙏🏾 I will give you my all… I promise you that 🗣 — Lik Boynton (@LikBoynton) April 29, 2018

This is what college football is all about! So proud of the man you are, blessed to have had a chance to coach you! Love you bud! #MissionPossible https://t.co/R4fidxRpmW — Will Healy (@Coach_heals) April 29, 2018

.@LikBoynton is the first @AustinPeayFB alum to get an invite to minicamp since Johnathan Shuler (Titans) and Isaiah Tuiasosopo (Panthers) in 2015. #LetsGoPeay 🎩👌#BeAGovBeAChampion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YtcCOwQi2z — Mike Minyard (@MikeMinyard) April 29, 2018

Boynton finished his career as a Gov with 136 total tackles, two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, and one interception on defense. On the offensive side, Boynton caught 25 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown during his freshman year as a wide receiver.

Boynton is also the first player from a Govs’ football squad to receive a minicamp invite since 2015 and will look to make a roster spot on the Steelers come late August.