Home / Sports / Football / APSU’s Boynton receives minicamp invite
Photo retrieved from @LikBoynton Twitter Account.

APSU’s Boynton receives minicamp invite

Riley Grubbs 21 hours ago Football, Sports Leave a comment 164 Views

Senior defensive back Malik Boynton will have the opportunity to take his talents to the National Football League after receiving an invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers to attend the team’s rookie mini camp.

After spending four years as a starter and the 2017 season as a team captain, the Detroit, Michigan native developed into a leader on and off the field, and also played a sizable role in APSU’s dramatic turnaround season.

Even though Boynton found himself without an invite to the NFL combine, he received interest from a few teams when he attended Vanderbilt University’s Pro Day and ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. The Steelers then met with him after the Pro Day.

Here are just a few reactions from twitter.

 

Boynton finished his career as a Gov with 136 total tackles, two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, and one interception on defense. On the offensive side, Boynton caught 25 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown during his freshman year as a wide receiver.

Boynton is also the first player from a Govs’ football squad to receive a minicamp invite since 2015 and will look to make a roster spot on the Steelers come late August.

 

Related posts:

  1. Craig shines in Govs’ spring scrimmage
  2. APSU students react to FCS Playoffs snub
  3. Boynton and Craig named 2017 season captains
  4. APSU Football Receives National Attention

Tags

About Riley Grubbs

Check Also

APSU Baseball hosts EKU

APSU (20-15, 10-6 OVC) continues to look impressive against Ohio Valley Conference competition as they ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved