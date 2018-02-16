Home / Featured / APSU student claims to be ‘racially profiled’ by campus housing

APSU student claims to be ‘racially profiled’ by campus housing

Celeste Malone 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 792 Views

APSU student Markeia Milam took to Twitter to discuss possibly being racially profiled on campus.

The initial tweet, shown below, has over 400 retweets and likes on the app and a growing thread.

 

She responded to her initial tweet by mentioning the official APSU Twitter and APSU Housing and Residence Life’s account and has not received a public response.

 

Milam followed by posting a video of the Resident Assistants searching her room again even after the first tweet.

 

Milam claims that an RA gave her a ‘heads up’ of the alleged search and posted screenshots of the alleged conversation. Shown to the right.

The All State has reached out to Milam and APSU Housing for comment.

This story is ongoing and will be updated accordingly.

