APSU student claims to be ‘racially profiled’ by campus housing

APSU student Markeia Milam took to Twitter to discuss possibly being racially profiled on campus.

The initial tweet, shown below, has over 400 retweets and likes on the app and a growing thread.

MY ROOM HAS BEEN RANDOMLY SEARCHED 3 times!!! Not to mention they keep doing random pop ups and it is no coincidence that I am the only black girl of 4 roommates. I just had an RA herself(I won’t say her name) tell me out of her own mouth that my roommates are trying to set me — kei👅 (@Kei_2thecity) February 15, 2018

She responded to her initial tweet by mentioning the official APSU Twitter and APSU Housing and Residence Life’s account and has not received a public response.

Up to be put out! So now I have a problem. Nothing has been found in my room and I am continuously being harassed and I feel like I am being profiled so now it’s a problem. @austinpeay @ApsuHousing — kei👅 (@Kei_2thecity) February 15, 2018

Milam followed by posting a video of the Resident Assistants searching her room again even after the first tweet.

They are in here searching!!!!!! AGAIN pic.twitter.com/BzSM2qIhZA — kei👅 (@Kei_2thecity) February 15, 2018

Milam claims that an RA gave her a ‘heads up’ of the alleged search and posted screenshots of the alleged conversation. Shown to the right.

The All State has reached out to Milam and APSU Housing for comment.

This story is ongoing and will be updated accordingly.