$1.3 million federal grant awarded to APSU to be used in Veterans Open Bound

U.S. Department of Education has awarded a five-year, $1.3 million U.S. Department of Education TRiO grant to APSU. The grant has been awarded to open a Veteran’s Upward Bound on campus. This VUB office will serve 125 veterans from Fort Campbell and Houston, Montgomery, Robertson and Stewart counties.

“The purpose of Veteran’s Upward Bound is to assist veterans in reaching their academic goals. The program is designed so that they will be successful no matter where their higher education pursuits lead them,” director of research and sponsored grants at APSU Brandi Clements said.

The VUB assists low-income and first generation veterans in applying for financial aid and higher education.

The grant APSU has won is one of 55 awarded to an applicant pool of 200 institutions.

“The program provides counselors and mentors to help get these individuals into school, help them with the financial aid process and with tutoring. They help them network with the campus community. It’s a connecting resource for everyone,” APSU grants specialist Kelly Pitts said.