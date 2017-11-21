Writing a rockin’ resume

College is stressful; you spend 4 years, 1460 days going to school attending classes that are pinpointed to a career field you desire to one day be a part of. You rock every midterm and every final to one day find yourself face to face with a piece of paper that will now control the rest of your life.
Eighty percent of the time when hiring managers look at a resume, they commonly look at:
Name
Current title and company
Current position state and end dates
Previous title and company
Previous position starts and end dates
Education accomplishments
Here are some DO’s and DON’Ts on how to write a rockin’ resume for that job you have been dreaming about.
- DO stick to 9 to 12-point font.
- DON’T use objective statements.
- DO list your most recent jobs at the top.
- You will follow this list with your accomplishments at those jobs as bullet points. You will list these as bullet points and not paragraph form.
- DON’T make it personal.
- When writing, make sure you avoid including personal information such as material status, or number of children.
- DO tailor each resume to a specific job.
- Fifty-three percent of hiring managers say it is of utmost importance that a candidate tailor their resume to the specific job.
- Fifty-two percent of hiring mangers stated they would like to see more specific examples when it comes to previous work.
- DON’T use photography on your resume.
- You want to keep it looking professional and proper. You are not talking to a friend; you are speaking to a potential employer.
- DO know the sweet spot when it comes to word count.
- You will want to keep the word count to around 400 words per page.
- DON’T use an amateur email address; e.g. JillianSoccer23@yahoo.com.
- This is not your friend you are talking to! It will take 5 minutes to set up an additional email to use when you send in a piece of paper that will determine your future.
- DO understand that you can use color in your resume.
- It is not considered inappropriate to use color in a resume, but use it wisely.
- DON’T list your GPA if it is below 3.5.
- You should showcase your accomplishments and not your mishaps throughout your college career.