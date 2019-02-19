Softball goes 2-3 in Louisiana Classic

APSU softball competed in the 33rd Annual Louisiana Classic this weekend against Stephen F. Austin, No. 13 Louisiana and Jackson State and finished with a 2-3 record overall.

The Govs lost their only game against Stephen F. Austin 5-1, lost both games against Louisiana by a score of 2-1 and 0-8 and won both contests against Jackson State 12-2 and 1-0.

APSU (5-5, 0-0 OVC) lost both of Friday’s contests but were able to win two of three games between Saturday and Sunday.

Stephen F. Austin entered the game against APSU 5-1 but the Govs held close most of the game. Despite the 5-1 scoreline, the Govs led 1-0 until the top of the fifth inning.

APSU allowed five runs in the top of the fifth and were unable to muster any firepower throughout the rest of the contest.

In Friday’s game against the 13th-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns (8-0) the Govs once again found themselves in a tight battle with a strong opponent.

Louisiana led 1-0 until the top of the fifth when Drew Dudley hit a home run to tie the game.

APSU gave up a run in the bottom of the fifth and again were unable to generate any runs against a stout Cajun defense and began the weekend 0-2.

“I thought we stepped up to the challenge in a hostile environment and played one of the best teams in the country down to the final out. I don’t think I could have asked for any more than that from our girls in the way they battled and fought out there tonight.” APSU coach Kassie Stanfill told letsgopeay.com.

The Govs opened Saturday against Jackson State and the Govs impressed in a bounce back 12-2 win. Carly Mattson recorded three runs.

Danielle Liermann and Morgan Rackel both recorded two runs in the Gov’s offensive explosion. In the fifth and sixth innings, the Govs combined for 10 runs.

“It was good to see Morgan [Rackel] and Danielle [Liermann] have a big day at the plate. They have been working so hard on their hitting this season and have been so close to breaking out and having the type of day they had today. With their continued hard work, we should see many more days like this in the future,” Stanfill told letsgopeay.com.

The second contest ended in a Louisiana pitching a shutout against APSU.

The Govs only trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning but in the fourth and fifth innings, the Govs allowed a total of five runs which they were unable to recover from.

Morgan Rackel recorded a no-hitter in the last game of the weekend and APSU prevailed 1-0 to keep Jackson State winless.

APSU now sits at 5-5 throughout the season.

The Govs will return to the Pelican State for a three-game series with McNeese State on Friday, February 22 and Saturday, February 23 in Lake Charles Louisiana.

The McNeese State Cowgirls are 6-5 on the season and will be two days removed from a clash with Houston before playing APSU at Joe Miller Field.