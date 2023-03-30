Students gather for SGA Meeting Ricky Birchfield | The All State

Austin Peay’s student government association introduced legislation Wednesday that would recommend improvements to the Music/Mass Communication Building.

If passed, Resolution 2 would send a letter of recommendation to the office of university facilities and the office of the physical plant recommending several updates, including improved lights, soundproofing in practice rooms, replacement of broken seats in the George & Sharon Mabry concert hall, and a thorough renovation of MMC’s elevator.

The Bill was authored by College of Arts and Letters Senator Tyler Rose, and co-authored by Elijah Patrick, Nicholas Rye, Sincere Brent, and Dallas Selge.

On February 15, Rose spoke to The All State about his swearing during the meeting that day, and said one of his reasons for becoming a senator was to champion improvements towards the MMC.

The SGA will allow questions about the resolution and vote on its passage during next week’s meeting.

