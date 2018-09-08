PeayWeather: Update 9/6

Lately, it has become more cloudy, and there are some changes to the forecast due to Gordon (now a Tropical Depression). It will be hot for a couple of days until this weekend when it will cool down some. However, there will be increased rain chances this weekend. I will discuss more about thunderstorms risk in Tailgate Forecast this Saturday.

(From NWS Nashville)

Today- Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Hi- 87

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Lo- 70

Friday- Partly sunny, 40% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Hi- 88

Friday night- Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Lo- 71

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Hi- 84

Saturday night (Home game!)- Shower and thunderstorm likely (60% chance), Lo- 71

Sunday- Shower and thunderstorm likely (70% chance), Hi- 82

Sunday night- Shower and thunderstorm likely (70% chance), Lo- 65

I am a trained NWS spotter, and this update is for weather related information.