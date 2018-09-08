Home / PeayWeather / PeayWeather: Update 9/6

PeayWeather: Update 9/6

Ivy MacDaniel 2 days ago PeayWeather Leave a comment 62 Views

Lately, it has become more cloudy, and there are some changes to the forecast due to Gordon (now a Tropical Depression). It will be hot for a couple of days until this weekend when it will cool down some.  However, there will be increased rain chances this weekend.  I will discuss more about thunderstorms risk in Tailgate Forecast this Saturday.

(From NWS Nashville)

Today- Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Hi- 87

Tonight- Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Lo- 70

Friday- Partly sunny, 40% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Hi- 88

Friday night- Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Lo- 71

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of shower and thunderstorm, Hi- 84

Saturday night (Home game!)- Shower and thunderstorm likely (60% chance), Lo- 71

Sunday- Shower and thunderstorm likely (70% chance), Hi- 82

Sunday night- Shower and thunderstorm likely (70% chance), Lo- 65

 

I am a trained NWS spotter, and this update is for weather related information.

About Ivy MacDaniel

I am a sophomore who’s majoring in physics with mathematics minor. I love weather, especially thunderstorms and tornadoes. My hobbies are chess, drawing, and outdoor activities. I am a trained storm spotter.

Check Also

PeayWeather: TGIF and Labor Day Holiday

Labor Day Weekend Forecast It’s Friday! I hope you all have great first week of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved