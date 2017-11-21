On campus for break, here are some food options on Thanksgiving

When Thanksgiving rolls around, many students head home to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. However, for various reasons, many students stay behind. APSU closes on the holiday, leaving students who stay on campus for the holiday without a Thanksgiving meal.

Many restaurants and stores will be closed on Thursday, but a few remain open, some with regular service and some with special holiday deals.

Here are two on campus options for today, Nov. 21:

Students can enjoy a thanksgiving style meal hosted by the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. in MUC rooms 303-305.

Students can also visit The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center from 12 noon-1 p.m. in Clement 120 for a free meal.

Another resource is the S.O.S Food Pantry located within the Center for Service Learning. It will be open tomorrow, Nov. 22 for food pick-ups.

Here are six other options for students who will not be able to travel home for the holiday.

WAFFLE HOUSE

All Waffle House locations are open 24/7, including holidays. Hungry students can choose from seven locations: 745 N Riverside Drive, 1931 Madison Street, 1683 A Fort Campbell Blvd, 3069 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, and 1114 State Road 76.

CHINA KING

The buffet at China King will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The restaurant is located at 2088 Lowes Drive.

GOLDEN CORRAL

Golden Corral will be serving a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The restaurant is at 2811 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

TARBOOSH

The Mediterranean restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. They offer lamb platters, hummus and tabouli as food options. They are located in downtown Clarksville within walking distance to campus on 117 Franklin Street.

SHONEYS

The buffet-style restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoney’s is located at 791 N 2nd Street.