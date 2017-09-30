New off-campus student friendly housing coming in 2018

University Ave. is home to many local businesses that service the APSU community. There is the Korean restaurant JibBop, the Mediterranean Grill that offers food for low prices and The Gilroy Clarksville.

The strip will soon be home to a new student-friendly housing development. Main608, which is being built at the corner of University Ave. and Main St., will provide the APSU community with 77 new units that can accommodate 156 students total.

“Our goal in the future is to fill the space 100% with APSU students,” Byers & Harvey Director of Property Management Bradley Jackson said.

Jackson is an APSU alumni and sees the need for more off campus housing alternatives.

Main608 is not affiliated with APSU housing.

“It should not affect on campus housing at all but it is a beautiful addition to campus life and gives students a new option for off campus living,” Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Housing Joe Mills said.

The private property will be managed by Byers & Harvey, a real estate company that was established in 1878. The company has managed properties in Clarksville for over 100 years.

The new development plans to attract students by offering competitive rental rates and luxurious amenities to residents. They will offer one, two and three bedroom units that will be fully furnished and equipped with private bathrooms for each bedroom.

“Our partnership group wants to offer students elegant, luxury style living. They do not want to create a building that is cookie-cutter,” Jackson commented.

The building is going to be the closest off- campus housing option. It will sit one block from the main campus entrance on College St.

“We hope that this new development will spur the growth of the downtown Clarksville area with so many students living in the area,” Jackson said.

The building is expected to be complete by Summer 2018. Main608 is now leasing for Fall 2018. For additional information visit their website at www.main608.com.