Govs win final game over EIU

After years at the bottom of the Ohio Valley Conference, APSU finally had a statement season, finishing 7-1 in the conference with an 8-4 overall record after defeating Eastern Illinois 28 to 13 during APSU’s Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The lone loss in the conference came from Football Championship Subdivision second ranked Jacksonville State.

The Govs other three losses came to Football Bowl Subdivision opponents such as Cincinatti, Miami (OH) and Central Florida.

Despite the eight wins and the losses to impressive opponents the Govs were snubbed from the FCS Playoffs.

Although the team missed out on the playoffs they accomplished many accolades this season.

The team snapped the nations longest losing-streak, won three games in a row for the first time since the 1980’s, and broke the school record for conference wins in a season.

The year of firsts came to end with one more victory.

A cold and rainy evening did not stall the Govs who were able to accumulate 403 total yards of offense with 325 of them coming from the ground game.

The defense was tough as nails as they have been all season holding the Panthers to just 270 yards of total offense and forcing three turnovers as well.

The Govs closed out their final drive of the first quarter with an Ahmaad Tanner 22-yard touchdown run.

The Govs took the early 7-0 lead after one quarter.

The Panthers answered back on the ensuing drive as Isaiah Johnson pushed the ball into the end zone on a one-yard carry.

The Panthers’ extra point was no good, leaving the Govs with the 7-6 lead.

Kyran Moore found the end zone for the Govs’ next score, running in for the score from ten yards out, extending the lead to 14-6 at the half.

Quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall took a hand off in the third quarter and scored to extend the lead to 21-6.

Opening the fourth quarter the Govs lead 21-6 and aimed to put the final nail in the coffin against their conference foe.

The Govs broke onto the scored board just six seconds into the fourth after Tanner powered his way into the end zone for his second touchdown.

The Govs lead early in the fourth 28-6. Eastern Illinois did not back down as they eventually put more points up on the board.

Andre Harris caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bud Martin to cut the lead to 28-13.

The Panthers however did not find anymore success as the Govs came out victorious in the end of a long, cold and rainy night.

Tanner lead all rushers with 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Oatsvall ran for 49 yards and a score as well.

Oastvall ended the season with 453 yards on 94 carries and six touchdowns.

Tanner led the team in rush yards with 697 yards on 135 carries followed by sophomore Kentel Williams’s 674 yards on 103 carries.

The Tanner and Williams duo combined for 10 touchdowns. JaVaughn Craig rushed for six touchdowns will passing for 3 and 366 yards.

Oatsvall threw for seven touchdowns and 1,148 pass yards on the season.

The Govs close out the season with eight total wins, tied for the most in school history.