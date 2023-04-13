Photo by Hannah Thompson | The All State

Austin Peay baseball fell to long time foe Belmont 12-6 at Joe Maynard Field in Raymond C. Hand Park on Tuesday night.

The Govs brought in the lead during the fifth inning with three consecutive walks giving bases loaded on top of third basemen Ambren Voitik’s single to a two-run lead.

“I thought we did a great job holding them there till the last inning, they put a big inning on us. We are going to be working to eliminate those,” said Austin Peay State University head coach Roland Fanning.

The ninth inning closed the final score for a Belmont win with a solo home run by second baseman Jack Rando. Followed with a three-run home run by third baseman Mason Landers.

The Govs host Queens this Friday at 6 p.m., in honor of Military Appreciation Night.