The Governors led for nearly 90% of their game against the Mocs, but it’s the score at the final buzzer that goes into the record book. After a thrilling finish that resulted in an official’s review with no time remaining, APSU fell to Chattanooga 65-64.

UTC broke the ice with the first points of the game with a deep three by Eboni Williams, but that would be the only lead the Mocs would have for the next 36 minutes.

Throughout the better part of the game, David Midlick’s Governors were able to play their brand of basketball—smothering defense and elite outside scoring. This was put on display with a 13-0 run that the team went on midway through the second quarter.

After having a 20-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in the first half, UTC went on an 11-0 run in response to cut the Governor’s halftime lead to 36-27.

At the end of the third, the Govs still looked in good shape. They held a 56-46 advantage, were an efficient 10-16 from deep and had forced 21 Mocs turnovers. The final 10 minutes would be owned by UTC, however.

With 3:55 remaining, UTC would cut the deficit to one and, after a scoreless next two minutes by both teams, took their second lead of the game.

Myah LeFlore drives past Chattanooga’s Sigrún Ólafsdóttir.

ROBERT SMITH | APSU SPORTS INFORMATION

The final 1:40 of the game consisted of four made baskets and a pair of free throws—all of which resulted in lead changes between the two teams.

With under six seconds to play, Kemia Ward grabbed a Brandi Ferby miss and laid it in to give her team a 64-63 edge. Out of a Chattanooga timeout, Mocs guard Dena Jarrells drove the ball down the left baseline and tossed it to a cutting Anna Walker who threw it in with all zeroes showing on the clock. After being looked at by the officials, the call on the floor stood.

When asked about the reason for his team’s late game woes, head coach David Midlick explained that the team was just trying to do too much.

“We had that problem with [Southern Illinois] the other night in the fourth period,” Midlick said. “Off the top of my head, too much dribbling [and] not enough movement. I think when a team makes a run, you have to play the game that we have coached and what we do every day and just make simple plays. Our offense is built on ball movement and cutting, I thought we got pretty stagnate in the fourth period, and I think that was the difference.

“Our defense was good enough. We got beat on some stick backs and heading to the basket a few times in the fourth period, but overall to hold them to 60 wasn’t bad. We have to [have] better team offense, moving the basketball and playing as a team.”

After starting off 2-0, the Govs are now 2-2 on season. APSU begins their conference slate of games on Saturday when they travel to Mu**ay, Ky. to take on the Racers in the first of two matchups. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the CFSB Center.