Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour is the upcoming sixth headline concert tour for the American singer-songwriter. The tour is said to support all of her albums from Fearless to her newest album release Midnights. Fans known as Swifties can join the unparalleled event in Nashville at Nissan Stadium in May 2023. However, the sheer volume and high ticketing demand on ticketmaster left many waiting in line without tickets.

“I was waiting for around seven to eight hours, but the queue was paused for around an hour within the first hour of me being on. Two separate times when I got close to the front of the queue, I was kicked out and back again,” said Nancy Miller, junior, biology major.

Verified selected fans who received a special code through ticketmaster were allowed to join the fiasco that was the intended presale event.

“I did receive a presale code at 11 p.m. the night before the presale opened,” said Makayla Armstrong, freshman, nursing major.

Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for TaylorSwiftTix Presale, which is the largest registration in history. The demand for tickets broke records and in turn, parts of ticketmaster’s website.

Fans are now blaming ticketmaster for not getting tickets as general admission sale to the concert is now canceled.

“I do think ticketmaster is to blame. They knew how many tickets they had to sell and gave enough presale codes to sell out for everyone who got a code to not get a ticket,” said Miller. “On top of that, there were so many errors with the website itself during the process.”

Ticketmaster has reached out with a statement and an apology to fans to regain support.

” We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: http://bit.ly/3tGUyq3,” ticketmaster tweeted.

Fans responded with comments such as “apology not accepted” and “you owe Swifties at least 10 therapy sessions.”

Despite the enormous amount of trouble and unprecedented traffic, some fans were able to secure tickets.

“I waited roughly seven to eight hours for tickets and I was able to get two tickets,” said Armstrong. “I love Taylor Swift; she was my childhood and I’m so excited to go see her.”