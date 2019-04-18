Baseball takes series against Morehead

APSU (18-16, 11-7 OVC) baseball won two of three games against conference foe Morehead State (24-13, 9-6 OVC) over the weekend. The Govs bested the Eagles 9-1 and 7-6 in the first two games but fell 4-3 Saturday.

Game one was handled easily by the Govs as starting pitcher Jacques Pucheu played his first complete game and only allowed one run. The Govs came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Garrett Spain stepped to the plate with bases loaded and fired a shot out to the back wall of right field allowing three runners to get home.

After jumping out to the 3-0 run the Govs were back in the third inning to extend the lead to 5-0. Spain hit a home run to give the Govs a 4-0 lead and Bobby Head would secure another run in the inning.

Morehead got on the board in the fifth inning but was unable to find further success. In the sixth and seventh innings, APSU combined for four more runs to effectively end the game and did not see the field in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Game two was a bit more dramatic with 11 innings played.

APSU still prevailed 7-6 in a thriller. In game two no runs were secured until the bottom of the fifth after a three-run inning by APSU.

Entering the top of the eighth inning APSU held a 6-2 advantage but Morehead State drove in four runs and neither team scored in regulation innings.

Gino Avros, who had a four-hit game on Saturday, secured the Govs victory earning the last run after a single from Spain.

Despite the late-game heroics, APSU could not finish the sweep and fell just a run short on Saturday.

The weekend held a pattern; the team who scored first won each time. Morehead State secured a run in the top of the second to take a swift 1-0 lead.

APSU answered back in the bottom of the third with three runs of their own, but this was negated by a strong seventh inning for the Eagles who reeled off three runs to take a narrow 4-3 lead.

This deficit would not be chipped into as strong performances by Morehead’s pitching were unable to be overcome.

Despite the loss, APSU remains near the top of the Ohio Valley Conference standings sitting just behind Jacksonville State and Mu**ay State.

APSU will go back on the road for a weekend, three-game series at UT Martin with the 13-22 Skyhawks.