Nigel Brannon, an incoming transfer to the APSU football team, has been charged with the aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping of a fellow player.
The former defensive lineman from the University of Memphis cut the wrist and throat of a fellow APSU player at the University Landing Apartments on July 22, according to a Clarksville Police report.
The injured player required immediate medical care and stitches.
The player told CPD that he and Brannon entered a room to find Brannon’s key, when Brannon blocked the doorway, revealed a knife and threatened him. When the player attempted to leave, Brannon allegedly cut the player on the neck and left wrist.
The report said Brannon had previously lost the key to his room and believed it to be in the injured player’s room.
Brannon admitted to blocking the doorway and trying to stop the player from running out the front door after cutting him, according to police reports.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred off campus involving football athletes,” APSU athletics said in a statement. “The athlete that was arrested has been suspended pending the results of the ongoing investigation.”
Brannon was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was later released on a $75,000 bond.
A junior from the University of Memphis, Brannon played in 23 games and had two total tackles throughout his time with the Tigers. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal in December of last year and was a redshirt junior for the APSU football program.
Brannon’s court date is 10:30 a.m. July 30 in General Sessions Court.
