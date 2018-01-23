Home / AP WIRE / AP Wire: Governor: 1 dead, many wounded in Kentucky school shooting

AP Wire: Governor: 1 dead, many wounded in Kentucky school shooting

Associated Press

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

UPDATE: 9:13 AM

According to the Kentucky State Police twitter account, the suspect is in custody and the scene is secure.

