Retired Marine General to lead external affairs at APSU

From APSU Public Relations and Marketing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Retired Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey, former deputy commandant for Plans, Polices and Operations for the U.S. Marine Corps, was recently named vice president for external affairs at Austin Peay State University. Bailey, a 1977 APSU graduate, will oversee the University’s offices of advancement, communication and strategic initiatives.

“Lt. Gen. Bailey’s service to the Marine Corps, and to this country, proves to me he practices what he preaches, that above all else he lives to serve,” Alisa White, APSU president, said. “Throughout his distinguished military career, he was routinely tapped for increasingly challenging assignments. He always achieved success because of his leadership abilities and his skills as a strategic planner and communicator.

“In addition, he always maintained a passion for his alma mater, placing it at the top of his list of achievements. I am confident he’ll serve our students and this University with all the energy he has, making Austin Peay’s success his next important mission.”

While a student at Austin Peay, Bailey played football for the Governors and participated in the school’s ROTC program. In 1977, shortly after he graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in biology, Bailey was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

During his impressive, 40-year career, Bailey oversaw the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, and he served as commanding general of the First Marine Division, as commanding general of the Third Marine Expeditionary Brigade and as deputy director for operations of the Joint Staff. He also was a Military National Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Over the years I’ve traveled upon three ships of service: leadership, relationship, and mentorship,” Bailey said. “I will continue this at APSU.”

Bailey earned graduate degrees from Webster University and the National War College, and his awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal with bronze oak leaf, Legion of Merit with combat V, Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star, the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Action Ribbon.