The Ed-Tech Studio is located in Austin Peay State University’s Claxton building, room 226. Photo by Abigail Makenna | THE ALL STATE.

The Eriksson College of Education hosted an interactive learning event, Edu TechXperience, in the EdTech Studio of Claxton 226 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 23, 2024. Various tools were on display for visitors to experiment with to demonstrate the abilities of cutting-edge technology in the classroom.

The studio features VR headsets, LEGO Education sets, Alienware desktops, Finch robots, AI-powered webcams and more.

Coordinator of Teacher Licensure Kevin Fee demonstrates how LEGO Education sets can be used at the Edu TechXperience showcase in the EdTech Studio, Aug. 23, 2024. Photo by Abigail Makenna | THE ALL STATE.

Hanrui He, assistant professor in the College of Education, spearheaded the move toward getting these learning resources for Austin Peay State University students. According to He, it took two years to get everything together.

Now, the studio has been fully funded and is ready to help train the next generation of educators. He discussed the various uses of technology in education, both in the classroom and behind the scenes.

For example, 360-degree recording combined with VR headsets will allow for a more immersive training experience. With these tools, trainees will be better able to take note of all the aspects of classroom instruction and implement them into their own teaching.

He explained the usefulness of AI-powered webcams, such as the one on display, to train future teachers how to give instruction online.

High school teacher and doctorate student Jodi Carrier experimenting with the functions of an AI-powered webcam at the Edu TechXperience in the EdTech Studio. Photo by Abigail Makenna | THE ALL STATE.

Attendees were introduced to educational technology they had never seen before.

Children in the new generation are growing up with this advanced technology, far beyond the reach of the cell phone. Becoming informed on what kids might have access to could be incredibly beneficial in teaching.

With all this in mind, the EdTech studio hopes to remain a valuable resource for APSU students. “We want to keep this place inviting and simple,” said He.