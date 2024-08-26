APSU students gather in the Eriksson Quad on Aug. 22 to dance with friends at the Govs Island event. Photo by Cody Helger | THE ALL STATE.

Students were invited out to splash in the Eriksson Quad from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 for an afternoon of fun, food and games at Austin Peay State University’s Govs Island event. The event offered students the chance to race down a water slide, jump in a bouncy house and listen to music.

Govs Island not only provided students with an opportunity to get out and have fun but also provided them with a way to take advantage of the sunny weather and meet new people before the start of classes.

Food trucks at the event served donuts and ice cream so attendees were able to indulge in the treats as they danced and enjoyed the festivities. Bruno Tarancon, a senior at APSU, praised the event’s food offerings.

The water slide was an enjoyed attraction as students lined up for a chance to cool off on campus. Students laughed and cheered as they raced down the slide and splashed into the pool below.

Govs Island was a way to let students take a break from moving in, end the day with fuller stomachs and feel more at ease about the upcoming semester.