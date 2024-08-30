Graphic by Abigail Makenna | THE ALL STATE.

With the first week of school fully underway, a whole new class of students have begun to get acquainted with university life at Austin Peay State University. For these new students, and even for many returning students, there are plenty of questions about surviving university.

So, what better way to get them answered than from our more experienced upperclassmen? We asked seven staff members of The All State, from juniors to graduate students, the burning questions about APSU life, community and culture.

If you’re freaking out over making new friends, finding the best spots on campus, building study habits that actually work or knowing what mistakes to avoid your first year, look no further.

Our Favorite Hangout Spots On Campus

The overall consensus among staff for the best hangout spots, besides The All State office, is the Morgan University Center. Editor-in-Chief and junior communications major Anabelle Coker offered her input: “My favorite place to hang out on campus is definitely the MUC. I love being able to get food and catch up with my friends in between classes,” said Coker.

The Key To Making New Friends

Making friends on campus can be a bit more complicated, especially when you’re trying to adjust to an entirely new environment. The All State staff, thankfully, have some advice.

This response comes from staff writer and senior communications major Ricky Birchfield, who has almost four years of experience under his belt. According to him, the best way he has made friends is, “In classes related to my minor, actually. Never feel like you can’t connect with the material or with other students because you’re the odd major out!”

Studying… And Making It Stick

Most of us are probably familiar with late-night cram sessions, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Just beginning college can be a great time to change your study habits and get into more productive methods of studying.

Who knows more about studying than a graduate student? Staff writer and photographer Jennifer Lindahl’s recommendation was simple: “Lots of color coded notes.”

Another answer came from Ricky Birchfield, “Doing homework or studying with a group has always been helpful to me,” said Birchfield.

A Word, For Ourselves

We all have something we wish we could tell our younger selves, and The All State staff are no different. We asked them for the piece of advice they would give their freshman self, and this is what they said.

Junior staff writer and photographer Jenna Kester’s advice focused on maintaining balance. “Try your best to balance but also know it’s okay if you can’t do it all. Don’t overload yourself and feel bad because you have to drop something. It happens. Nobody is expecting you to do it all your first year,” said Kester.

Meanwhile, Anabelle Coker emphasized putting yourself out there. “A piece of advice that I wish I could give my freshman self would be to not be scared to put yourself out there. Share your thoughts in class, compliment that person’s outfit—get the most out of your college experience,” said Coker.