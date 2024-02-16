Sai Witt recorded a double-double for Austin Peay State University Thursday night at Central Arkansas as the forward pulled down 11 boards and scored 10 points. Photo by Kaos Armstrong | THE ALL STATE.

Austin Peay State University got another Atlantic Sun Conference win on the road Thursday night, beating Central Arkansas 77-67.

APSU guard Dezi Jones led all scorers with 25 points, shooting 4-for-5 on three-point attempts, followed by Ja’Monta Black (21), Issac Haney (12), and Sai Witt (10), all scoring in the double digits.

Witt earned his second double-double of the season with 11 rebounds and 10 points.

This win puts APSU at 14-13, 7-5 ASUN. The Governors will play their last away game on Saturday in North Alabama.