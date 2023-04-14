The Kimbrough Building is set to undergo extensive renovations starting summer 2023. Photo by Lucas Bales I The All State.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University’s College of Business has announced $9 million dollars of further renovations to its business building amidst previously announced program expansions and partnerships over the past few years.

Compared to the rest of its six academic colleges, the College of Business at Austin Peay has seemed to gain increasingly significant traction in recent years.

Ever since flooding damage back in 2015, Austin Peay has made a point in making renovations to the College of Business’s central building, the Kimbrough Building.

These physical renovations also got the ball rolling for other things to move forward in the College of Business, including degree opportunities in the hospitality industry, internships and partnerships with local businesses, and events such as APSU’s 5K Entrepreneurship Challenge back in November and the Governor’s participation in the SOBIE (Society of Business, Industry, and Economics) Conference this week in Florida.

Now, the College of Business has announced further funding of $9 million thanks to a combination of state and private funding ventures that were obtained last year.

This money will be used for a variety of improvements both through faculty and more renovations to the Kimbrough Building, while allowing the university “to enhance student engagement in the classroom and elevate student support outside of it,” according to Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Mickey Hepner.

The specifics of the renovations include a student success center, reimagined classrooms, a boardroom, and updates to the lecture halls and restrooms within Kimbrough.

These renovations, led by the local Rufus Johnson Associates, will begin this summer to avoid class interference as much as possible.