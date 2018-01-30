Ugba and Taylor earn OVC Honors

APSU’s Terry Taylor and Averyl Ugba earned Ohio Valley Conference honors as OVC Freshman of the Week and Newcomer of the Week respectively.

Taylor earned his fifth Freshman of the Week award, the most in the OVC.

Taylor averaged 21 points and eight rebounds in the two games this past week.

Along with the honors, Taylor has already recorded nine double-doubles throughout the season.

Ugba earned his sixth award of the season, on a week where he averaged 15.5 points and 12 rebounds in two contests.

Ugba dominated Saturday posting a double-double behind 18 points and 15 rebounds.

The center had 13 rebounds by halfime.

The team already has 13 team awards, the most since the 2012 season.

The Govs will look to keep bringing home the hardware while continuing to get wins on the road this week as they start a four game road trip.