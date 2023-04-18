The Office of Information Technology in person help desk MUC lobby Photo by: Lily Russell | The All State

Gov. Bill Lee has signed a bill that bans students from accessing TikTok or other Chinese platforms on public college campuses Wi-Fi networks.

The bill was signed on April 13. and can be accessed here Senate Bill 834/House Bill 1445.

In an email sent out last night by The Office of Information Technology “APSU OIT has banned a list of all social media platforms from wired and wireless networks. The law does not prohibit students, faculty, staff, or members of the general public from accessing TikTok or other such Chinese social media platforms through an individual’s personal network connection or a third-party network.”

APSU OIT asks to exercise caution when accessing these platforms along with knowing the potential risks involved.