The shutdown was not needed

Kelsey Story | Contributing Writer

The government shut down right at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 20, and went on for just less than a week. It was not that long of a shutdown, but was it necessary to have one?

Before the shutdown, lawmakers battled each other on whether they would fund a bill to get rid of the Deferred Action for Childhoood Arrivals, or DACA program, to deal with an immigration issue.

Even though it did help them to think through the funding, it should not put the national government to a close.

First of all, if the shutdown had lasted longer like the last one, federal workers would have not gotten paid for the week.

When a government shuts down, federal workplaces are put on hold, and workers may not go to work.

Some of the workers may have families to take care of or even themselves.

They would have to wait until the government opens back up to receive their paycheck.

Another thing is that DACA and the “Dreamers” should not have been the reason why the government closed.

The “Dreamers” could have the potential to live their lives in the U.S. and prove their citizenship.

If the government disbands DACA, there could be a possibility that some of the Dreamers may get deported from the country.

There are some actions that the government could have taken to prevent the shutdown. For one, Congress could have thought through the funding before the shutdown.

Even though DACA is coming to an end, the government could still protect “Dreamers” if there was another program.

Another way that could have prevented the shutdown is that the funding could pass, and that Congress could have come up with another way to deal with the immigration issue.

The government is now open, but will it be open for long? Will they make the next deadline?

Lawmakers and President Trump are still struggling with illegal immigration. According to NBC News, President Trump is now wanting citizenship for “Dreamers,” but the funding would go towards the making of the border wall.