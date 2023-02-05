APSU Shon Robinson blocks Queens, Kenny Dye. Hannah Thompson

Austin Peay State University men’s basketball fell to ASUN Conference rival Queens, (70-69) ringing in at the buzzer, Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

“Today we did some great things.” said head coach Nate James. “We are going to build on it.”

Sophomore, Elijah Hutchins-Everett led the Govs in points with a total of 23 as well as a team high of eight rebounds.

“I put pressure on myself, to not let them down,” graduate student Carlos Paez said. “I didn’t pressure myself, and that’s why I was able to make it.”

Following Hutchins-Everett was Paez with a season high of 18 points, in his eighth game of the season, along with six assists.

Men’s basketball will return Thursday to Flowers Hall in Florence Alabama to face off North Alabama at 7:45 p.m.

