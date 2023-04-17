The Clothesline Project display outside the Morgan University Center April 17. Photo by Makayla Blevins | The All State

Today, Austin Peay held their annual Clothesline Project, a powerful display that allows survivors of violence to use their voices.

Outside the MUC, shirts are hung up to display survivors and their stories of violence with each colored shirt representing a different type of violence.

Yellow and beige symbolize battery and assault that was physical or verbal; red, pink and orange symbolize rape and sexual assault; blue and green symbolize incest and sexual abuse; purple and lavender symbolize attacks based on sexual orientation or gender identity; and white symbolizes murder.

The Clothesline Project has become a tradition at Austin Peay that has created hope, support and a community for those who have survived violence.