Pumpkin spice and everything nice. Cool crisp air. Sweater weather. And, of course, Halloween movies. From cult classic films to modern horror movies the best Halloween flicks stand the test of time as the season of spookiness begins.

No. 1 It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

This instant family classic is one to be admired from it’s wholesome characters to heartwarming storyline. The famous Peanuts characters hold a Halloween night to remember as Charlie Brown gets rocks instead of candy, Lucy gets kissed by a dog, and Linus sits in the pumpkin patch waiting for the elusive Great Pumpkin.

No. 2 Halloween (1978)

One of the most iconic Halloween films to date, the killing machine that is Michael Myers, has become one of the most infamous bone chilling characters. This spooky film is all about the fear in the hunt and the chase, the feeling that someone is right behind you. This classic also features a John Carpenter soundtrack that has the audience feel the fear in the crippling piano notes.

No 3. The Shining (1980)

Starring Jack Nicholson in this horror mystery film, a creepy isolated hotel becomes the setting where psychological premonitions begin to come true. This film is best known for the identical hallway twins and the “here’s Johnny!” scene.

No. 4 Poltergeist (1982)

A film that depicts classic American suburbs gone astray when a family falls victim to the demonic underworld that is poltergeist. Strange disturbances, objects being thrown about, an oblivious child, and a creepy old lady; everything for the perfect horror film. Plus the famous quote “They’re here” to really put you on edge.

No. 5 Hocus Pocus (1993)

This instant comedy hit is a family favorite with silly witches, lack of wits, and a magical cat. Walt Disney Pictures presents Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the evil witches of Salem Massachusetts where they are accidentally resurrected by a pair of teenagers. The film was such a hit that 30 years later, Hocus Pocus 2 released on Disney Plus just last month.

No. 6 Scream (1996)

This 90’s classic features horror, mystery and a side of cheesy funny as a masked killer maniac stalks high-school students and claims them as the killers victims. With both tension and self-parody, this hit is an obvious choice for Halloween night.

No. 7 The Sixth Sense (1999)

“I see dead people.” This thriller features young Cole who is haunted by the fact he is visited by ghosts. Only Cole and his psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe know of the visitations but the consequences lead to something unexplainable. This film offers a big twist that will lead viewers to a shocking ending.

No. 8 Signs (2002)

M. Night Shyamalan directs this science fiction horror film that will leave viewers freaked out. A Pennsylvania farm family discovers mysterious crop circles in their fields as they quickly learn that extra terrestrials are in fact, taking over the earth. Bring your tin foil hat and popcorn for this one.

No. 9 Coraline (2009)

This dark fantasy horror film will leave children and even the adults spooked. Young curious Coraline enters a door that leads her to an alternate dimension where everything seems the same except for the fact everyone has buttons for eyes. The creepy eyes are purely unsettling as Coraline must make it back to the real world before she is sewn into this disturbing new parallel.

No. 10 The Conjuring (2013)

Loosely based on real events that occurred in 1970, this movie features paranormal investigators that are summoned to a Rhode Island house where a supernatural presence has made itself known to a family. With curses, exorcisms and beyond horrifying events, this film is not for the weak.

No. 11 It (2017)

A demonic presence labelled “It” follows a group of young kids in the summer of 1989 that preys on what you fear the most. Personal fears grow into the now famous Pennywise the clown that quickly became the face of the film for this Halloween horror.

No. 12 Halloween Ends (2022)

Following the series of the original John Carpenter “Halloween” this movie brings the franchise to a supposed end. The question all fans ask “will Michael Myers” finally be killed? Only purchasing a ticket to this Halloween hit of the year will give fans the answer.