Home / AP WIRE / Tennessee judge hears testimony critical of bus driver
pexel

Tennessee judge hears testimony critical of bus driver

Aaliyah Mitchell 30 mins ago AP WIRE Leave a comment 39 Views

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A judge is expected to decide whether to allow certain witness testimony at the trial of a Tennessee school bus driver charged in a fatal crash.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that three people testified Monday that Johnthony Walker cursed out students and sped off in front of school administrators. Jasmine Mateen, the mother of one of the six Woodmore Elementary School children killed in the crash, said she often noticed Walker speeding or making sudden stops.

Authorities say Walker was speeding in November 2016 when he wrecked the bus in Chattanooga with 37 children on board. He faces 34 charges, including vehicular homicide.

Walker’s trial is set for Feb. 27. His lawyer said the emotional testimony distracts from issue of whether he operated the bus dangerously.

Related posts:

  1. Judge strikes down Michigan’s ban on gay marriage
  2. Testimony underway in Vandy rape trial
  3. Tennessee judge rules gay couples have equal parental rights
  4. Driver who hit cyclist on video says he’s not a ‘bad man’

About Aaliyah Mitchell

Check Also

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved