Tailor Y. Career – What can APSU career services offer?

Dear Tailor,

I was wondering what Career Services can offer me? I am a new student at APSU, and I want to be prepared for my future career. I am not exactly sure what I want to do after college though. Can Career Services help me with that?

Curiously,

New Gov

Dear New Gov,

Thanks for writing to me! I am excited to introduce myself Tailor Y. Career. A Peer Educator in the Office of Career Services. My goal is to answer you career related questions! Career Services is a resource for APSU students and alumni. We offer many services and events including: resume critiques, career fairs, mock interviews, workshops, career assessments and Jobs4Govs. Jobs4Govs is our online career management system listing job opportunities at various businesses (locally, regionally and nationally).

A Career management system that allows students to view jobs, internships, look up employer information, signup for on campus interviews, and access practice mock interviewing via InterviewStream. Learn about cost of living info in GoinGlobal in various cities and countries. Essentially Jobs4Govs is your one stop shop for job exploration.

Make sure you are registered for Jobs4Govs so you can see all the possible job opportunities you may be interested in. Also, examine the resume packet on our website to help you properly format your resume and cover letter. Once you have completed those items, email them to our office at careerservices@apsu.edu so we can critique them to ensure they are correct for the career field you are planning to go into.

Also, make time to attend some of workshops and career fairs to better understand what you are looking for in a career, and how you can be better suited for the job you are applying for.

If you contact our office, you can take a career assessment which show areas where you will excel based on your skill set and schedule an appointment with one of our career experts to interpret your assessment results and discuss our Four-Year Plan with you.

Email me at careerservices@apsu.edu and I will choose frequently asked questions to answer in this column. I will keep the sender completely anonymous.

Good luck at APSU and I look forward to assisting you on your career journey.

Proudly,

Tailor Y. Career