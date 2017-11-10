Home / Features / Students celebrate Día De Los Muertos
Students celebrate Día De Los Muertos

The All State | Markayla Bedford

While children and adults celebrated Halloween by trick-or-treating, another cultural event took place: Día De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico during the month of November. In honor of this tradition, the Hispanic Cultural Center student staff hosted an altar display Thursday, Nov. 2.

The holiday itself is meant to honor those who have passed. Tradition holds the gates of heaven are open at midnight on Oct. 31, and the spirits of those deceased are allowed to reunite with their families.

“It was a great turnout, as far as students coming to see the different displays,” Coordinator of the Hispanic Cultural Center Louise Mitchell said.

The gallery, a collection of art created by APSU students and staff members, showcased different aspects of the holiday.

Many of the people who partake in this event are not grieving loss, but are celebrating life instead. Some have altars inside of their homes decorated with flowers, candles, mounds of fruit, stacks of tortillas and big loaves of bread called “pan de muerto.”

Junior mathematics major Allyson Johnson, who has worked at the HCC for about seven months, and she said was grateful of the outcome of the event.

“I just love that everyone can come and get a glimpse of the Mexican culture and learn new things,” Johnson said.

The HCC offered visitors sweet breads from the St. Bethlehem Mexican Bakery located on Ft. Campbell Boulevard. displayed sugar skulls decorated by students at the Sugar Skull Decorating event held Oct. 31, and from years past.

In addition, there were posters with written stories about family members who had passed away and how celebrating the Day of the Dead helped reconnect with them.

Specifically, Nov. 2 is when families visit the grave sites of loved ones and reminisce about their loved ones’ lives, an aspect the art gallery reflected in its choice of works.

