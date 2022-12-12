Starry Eyes is a young adult romance novel written by Jenn Bennett.

This novel follows Zorie, a 17-year-old girl with a passion for stars and space, and Lennon, a 17-year-old boy who loves reptiles.

Due to last year’s homecoming events, Zorie and Lennon have been enemies ever since. However, when a camping trip turns badly, Zorie and Lennon are forced to put their pasts behind them and find their way back home.

The novel focuses on Zorie and Lennon’s rekindling and how they resolve their issues, leading to a perfect example of love and heartbreak.

Bennett’s writing is nothing short of amazing. What she does best is character emotion and character development, which is shown through the two beloved characters that are Zorie and Lennon.

Bennett begins creating the two characters to avoid each other as much as possible with annoyance, hatred, and awkwardness.

Later, when Zorie and Lennon realize the issue upon them, Bennett does a fantastic job creating the physical and emotional journey as they travel back home expressing fear and doubt.

Then, picking up the ending, Bennett not only gives the characters, but also the readers, hope, for what the ending has to offer for our two favorite protagonists.

Bennett is able to catch a reader’s attention with all the twists, turns, romance, and excitement as the characters go on their journey.

Starry Eyes is something I definitely recommend to someone who wants something quick to read through. Even though it is a 448 page novel, it’s a very quick read because the author has you hooked to the story from the start to the end.

Some other novels that Bennett has written include: Alex Approximately, Serious Moonlight, and Chasing Lucky. Bennett is known for her marvelous writing when it comes to novels and she is definitely an author to check out if you are looking for a good romance read.